Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, 3 others found dead after North Carolina standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were killed and three other people, including a suspected gunman, were found dead after a lengthy standoff.

The Watauga County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home in the Boone area Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn't appear at work or answer telephone calls.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Officer Logan Fox were shot when they entered the home. Ward was extracted from the scene and died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene.

A sheriff's statement says the individual suspected of killing the two officers also is suspected of killing two other people inside the home.

The sheriff's office says residents of the neighborhood near the standoff were evacuated during the incident.