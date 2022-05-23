Watch
Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

Election 2022 Senate Pennsylvania Democrats
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits with people attending a Democratic Party event for candidates to meet and collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election, at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa. The Leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat are scheduled Thursday, April 21, 2022 to meet for their first live-televised prime-time debate in a race that is perhaps the party's best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided chamber. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 14:49:48-04

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital following a stroke.

Fetterman was in the hospital when he won the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race.

Fetterman said in a statement that he is "feeling great" but plans to "continue to rest and recovery" at his home in Braddock.

The 52-year-old had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13.

Fetterman will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in the general election.

The Republican primary race is still too close to call. As of Monday, Oz was by about 1,000 votes.

