Police in California searching for 80 people suspected of robbing Nordstrom store

Authorities in California say they are searching for 80 people who ransacked a Nordstrom store in California.

According to a news release, Walnut Creek police say the incident happened in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday.

During the smash and grab robbery, two employees were assaulted, and one was pepper-sprayed, police said.

Eyewitnesses say the suspects wore ski masks and carried crowbars and other weapons.

Police say after they robbed the store, the suspects got away in as many as 10 cars.

Officials said police could stop one car and arrest two people, one armed with a gun.

A third person was arrested nearby in possession of some of the stolen Nordstrom merchandise, police said.

On Sunday, Walnut Creek police issued a community advisory after receiving reports that those responsible for the robbery at Nordstrom's were planning to do something similar.

"The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today," police said. "This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re alerting businesses and residents to be prepared. The PD is calling out add’l officers and reserves, and some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions."

Police did not have a specific time, nor did they know where they were going to hit.