Pregnant woman shot dead while unloading gifts from her own baby shower in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot and killed her and her unborn child.

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was hit in the head and stomach Saturday night in the Lawncrest neighborhood.

She and her unborn child were pronounced dead shortly afterward at a hospital. WPVI-TV reports that Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter called the shooting “cowardly" and said it appeared the victim was targeted.

Mayor Jim Kenney called it “deeply upsetting and heartbreaking” and said the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

ABC News said Coulter said the shooting unfolded around 8:30 p.m. in northeast Philadelphia when the woman returned home from her baby shower and was unloading gifts from her Kia Soul parked outside her home near the intersection of Palmetto and Benner streets in the Lawncrest neighborhood.

A police officer on patrol two blocks away heard gunfire and discovered the pregnant woman outside her home suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and stomach, authorities said.

At least 11 shell casings were collected by investigators at the scene, according to police.

"When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her, looking for her," Coulter told WPVI.

