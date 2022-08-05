President, first lady Biden to visit Kentucky following massive flooding

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit eastern Kentucky on Monday after the area experienced deadly flooding.

The flooding resulted in 37 deaths and thousands of Kentuckians without homes. The lingering damage left impassable roads, making it difficult for residents to obtain supplies.

The Bidens will join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. On July 29, President Biden approved Beshear's emergency declaration request, which freed up resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"It is absolutely devastating out there. It's gonna take years to rebuild. People left with absolutely nothing, homes, that we don't know where they are. Just entirely gone," Beshear said.

This will mark the president's second visit to Kentucky following a natural disaster. He visited western portions of the state following last December's massive tornadoes.