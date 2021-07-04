Recall issued on select Tyson Foods chicken products

WASHINGTON — A recall has been issued on Tyson Foods chicken that was produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday.

Approximately 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, fully-cooked chicken has been recalled due to the possibility it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytongenes.

According to the FSIS, these products were shipped across the country to retailers, hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, Department of Defense locations.

For more information on the recall, the release from the FSIS can be found here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.