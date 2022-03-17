South Euclid police donate protective gear to front line troops in Ukraine

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Looking to help troops in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion and military attack, the South Euclid Police Department made a very impactful donation.

The department took to social media Thursday, sharing that members of its multi-jurisdictional EDGE, or SWAT unit, donated equipment such as body armor, helmets and other protective gear.

The items donated are set to be delivered directly to the front-line troops in Ukraine, the department said.

Ukraine has been fighting back tirelessly since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" at the end of February.

Heavy shelling and missile attacks, many on civilian buildings, have continued throughout major cities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.