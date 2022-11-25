Watch Now
Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic

Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 10:37:51-05

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany are reviewing security measures at Berlin's airport after six climate activists entered the grounds and briefly disrupted flights.

German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Friday saying Thursday's incident was being reviewed to determine what further action may be required.

Police said four protesters glued themselves to the ground near the runway, while two others cycled across the premises.

The group Uprising of the Last Generation claimed responsibility, saying it wanted to highlight the problem of fossil fuel subsidies, such as for jet fuel, which allow a minority of the world’s population to fly while the majority suffer the consequences of climate change stoked by greenhouse gas emissions.

