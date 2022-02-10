Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine — from Florida

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found in Florida.

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter's 10th birthday celebration.

The cat was identified by an implanted microchip.

How she got to Florida remains a mystery. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday.

Cilley says she plans to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.

