Trial date for Ahmaud Arbery case slated for February 2022

A federal judge has set the trial for three Georgia men charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery to begin in February 2022.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the jury trial for Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William Bryan would begin on Feb. 7.

The three men were indicted in April and face hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges in connection with the 2020 death.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while out for a run. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested in early May. Bryan allegedly filmed the encounter between the McMichaels and Arbery.

According to the AP, the three men are also to stand trial on murder charges in October in a Georgia state court.

The three men have pled not guilty and are being held in jail without bond.