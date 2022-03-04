USPS celebrates 50th Anniversary of Title IX with new stamp

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Office is celebrating Women’s History Month by recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IV, the legislation that prohibited sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving any type of federal financial aid, with a stamp.

The four different stamps feature dark blue silhouettes of one of four female athletes: A runner, a swimmer, a gymnast and a soccer player. Yellow laurel branches, symbolic of victory, rest in their hair and on the swimmer’s cap.

The four Forever stamps are in a pane of 20 and are now available to order. Artist Melinda Beck designed the stamps and Derry Noyes served as art director.

Title IX was enacted by Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.

“Title IX created pathways for enriching women’s programs, allowing for a broader range of competitive offerings, more robust physical education regimens and equivalent resources,” said Amber McReynolds, member of the USPS Board of Governors and dedicating official during the ceremony at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. “I can personally attest to the positive impacts of Title IX. I have seen my daughter excel with the increased opportunities available to her. I am thankful she can grow up knowing these rights are not only deserved but expected.”

The stamps are being issued as Forever Stamps and can be purchased here.

