Virginia officer barely escapes getting pummeled by speeding car during traffic stop

It's a video you have to see to believe, and we have to start by saying everyone is OK.

A Virginia officer narrowly avoided being hit by a teen driver going nearly 120 mph.

A dash camera captured the entire incident.

You can see the officer standing next to a car during a traffic stop when another vehicle comes across the median and smashes into the car.

The officer barely manages to jump out of the way.

Both drivers and the officer were treated for minor injuries.

The teen was charged with reckless driving.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.