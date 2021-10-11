William Shatner's trip to space delayed by weather

William Shatner will have to wait at least another day until flying in a rocket to space.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek," was scheduled to fly in a Blue Origin rocket on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

However, forecasted winds pushed the targeted launch date back to Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m. CDT.

"As part of today’s Flight Readiness Review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements and astronauts began their training today. Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window," a statement on the company's website said.

The rocket, which will launch from Texas, will be carrying four crew members, including Shatner.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to reach space.

This flight will be Blue Origin's second human flight.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, was onboard a successful flight on July 20.