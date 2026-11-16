Nearly $63 million lost to scams in Ohio: The holiday shopping warning you need to hear

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Scammers are already costing Ohio consumers and organizations millions of dollars — and the holiday shopping season could give them even more opportunities.

New Federal Trade Commission data shows online shopping scams topped the list of reported fraud categories in Ohio during the second quarter of 2026.

Government and business imposters, job scams and investment advice scams also made the top five.

Combined, those four fraud categories accounted for nearly $63 million in reported losses across Ohio between April 1 and June 30.

The numbers come as International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off, putting a spotlight on fraud prevention, detection and awareness.

It's a message that's especially important heading into the holiday season.

Lydia Casamento with the Digital Defense Alliance, a Northeast Ohio nonprofit focused on digital safety, says scammers know this time of year can leave consumers distracted, overwhelmed and moving quickly.

"The fact that threat actors utilize urgency on top of that to really get people to respond without thinking of it, this is a heightened time for fraud," Casamento said.

And that urgency is exactly what scammers are counting on.

As online shopping picks up, the Digital Defense Alliance is reminding consumers to watch for these four red flags:

1. Fake online storefronts

Avoid clicking on shopping ads that pop up on social media. Instead, go directly to the retailer's official website. Fake storefronts can look remarkably convincing, but the products — and the deals — may not be real.

2. Deals that pressure you to act fast

Be skeptical of countdown clocks, limited-time offers and messages telling you to buy immediately. Scammers use urgency to keep you from slowing down and spotting the warning signs.

3. Unprotected payment methods

Whenever possible, pay with a credit card. It can offer additional protections if a purchase turns out to be fraudulent.

4. Unexpected delivery text messages

Be wary of texts claiming your package is delayed and demanding an additional fee to complete delivery. Don't click the link. Check your shipment directly through the retailer or shipping company's official website.

The bottom line: Scammers are looking for opportunities to catch consumers off guard. Taking a few extra seconds to verify a website, offer or delivery notification could help keep your money out of their hands.