North Royalton firefighter dies after battling Broadview Heights house fire

A North Royalton firefighter has died, and another was seriously injured while battling a house fire in Broadview Heights on Monday night.

The North Royalton Fire Department released a statement on Facebook that two firefighters suffered extensive injuries while responding to the fire. One firefighter later died, while the other remained in serious but stable condition.

According to the department, the fire broke out at a home on West Royalton Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours after extinguishing the flames as investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The identity of the firefighter who died had not been released.

The North Royalton Fire Department is asking the community to respect the privacy of the firefighters' families as they navigate this difficult time.