Public health alert issued after 9 suspected overdose deaths in 24 hours in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issued a public health alert after nine suspected overdose deaths in a 24-hour period.

“In light of the recent alert, this is discouraging. This is the highest number of suspected overdose deaths we’ve had within a 24-hour period. As best we know, this spike is largely driven by fentanyl,” Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson warned.

Between Sunday and Monday, seven men and two women, ranging in age from 26 to 65, died from suspected overdoes.

The public health alert suggests a personal harm reduction plan for anyone who has an opioid addiction.

“Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are still meaningful harm reduction strategies,” Gilson said.

Anyone in need of help and in risk of an overdose is asked to call 419-624-3353.

