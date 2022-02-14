Cleveland-based jeweler Heather B. Moore turns major life moments into tokens of remembrance

CLEVELAND — Watch the full story on News 5 at 4:00 p.m. when photojournalist Dave Colabine goes inside the local jeweler where the magic happens.

Inside a studio in Cleveland, jewelry makers carefully craft personalized fine jewelry given to remember a loved one, celebrate a milestone like a birthday or an anniversary, or to mark a special occasion like Valentine’s Day.

For Heather B. Moore, creating jewelry has been a passion turned business since she started creating it inside her Cleveland Heights home.

“I'm super proud of the fact that we're manufacturing these beautiful pieces that highlight someone’s achievements,” Moore said, showcasing a set of personalized charms that all carry their own story.

On a holiday like Valentine’s Day, the artists at Heather B. Moore are busy personalizing soon-to-be gifts that feature names, dates and destinations.

“This is a bracelet that commemorates the last letter my sister wrote to me. We're documenting people's important life moments,” Moore said.

