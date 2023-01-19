MetroHealth opening new Birthing Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new Birthing Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit opens later this month in Cleveland, and News 5's Courtney Gousman will be broadcasting live from the new center Thursday as part of her "Delivering Better Results" series of reports.

Tune in to News 5 beginning at 5 p.m. for a live look inside the new center, which includes 10 state-of-the-art labor and delivery rooms, 27 private patient rooms for post-partum care, a Continued Care Nursery for babies who need care after mothers are discharged, and much more.

The Birthing Center opens to the public on Jan. 25.

Watch a MetroHealth video previewing the new center below, and click here for more details.

