The Black Birth Collective hosts awareness walk for Black Maternal Health Week

CLEVELAND — The Black Birth Collective is hosting a walk to draw attention to maternal health outcomes for Black women in the United States during Black Maternal Health Week.

The group was created in 2022 to provide support and training in Northeast Ohio for Black birth workers, including midwives, lactation consultants and doulas.

The walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach House at 7600 Memorial Shoreway in Cleveland.

To watch the entire interview, click the video player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.