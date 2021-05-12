More companies using coaching services to keep employees motivated, happy during pandemic

CLEVELAND — Keeping employees happy and morale high - it’s a challenge for businesses in normal times that's been made even harder during the pandemic.

That's why some workplaces are hiring professional coaches to do so.

In the midst of a successful career in the corporate world, seeming to have it all, Yan Maschke gave it up. “I want to be making a bigger impact and having fulfillment in my life,” Maschke said.

Fulfillment for Maschke coming in the form of helping build up better workforces. For the last five years, she’s run a career and leadership coaching firm based here in Cleveland.

She’s brought in by businesses and then tailors plans and exercises to develop employees.

“I decided that I will help other leaders like myself, who are very successful, but want to make a bigger impact,” said Maschke, who is an ICF credentialed executive and team coach.“The four things clients typically come to me for are: strategic thinking, how to lead a team, executive presence and emotional intelligence.”

The hope is employees can use what they’ve learned and maybe one day run the company.

And Maschke’s methods have produced results.

“After going through her executive coaching, I went from chief revenue officer to now president,” said Everstream Solutions president Bill Major.

Seeing the results firsthand, now president of Everstream Solutions, Major has a large group of his employees go through Maschke’s coaching.

“We’ve enrolled 20% of our staff in executive coaching sessions with Yan,” Major said. “In doing so, year over year, we’re promoting 20% of our staff.

Professional coaching has become an increasingly popular career.

LinkedIn called it "one of the top 15 jobs on the rise."

“During this challenging time, people are very stressed and stretched,” Maschke said. “And good coaching is very helpful in people achieving their goals and navigate through challenging times."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.