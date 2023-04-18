National Kidney Foundation hosting free event for kidney patients, caregivers, health care professionals

Kidney disease is one of the leading causes of death in Ohio and the nation. More than one in seven U.S. adults, or about 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. And as many as nine in 10 adults don't know they have it, according to the CDC.

Happening all next week is a free event to provide resources for people who’ve received a kidney transplant, or who need one. The numbers show how great the need is.

Currently, there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list, and more than 80% are waiting for a kidney.

The National Kidney Foundation is presenting its 2023 patient symposium in Northeast Ohio April 24-28 and April 30.

"Our patients and caregivers love this program every year," said Leah Adams, program manager for the National Kidney Foundation- Northern Ohio. "They always find out the latest and greatest information about kidneys, kidney disease, kidney transplant and living donation, and everything involved in a kidney patient’s journey.”

Adams said the National Kidney Foundation, both on a national and local level, is working to address the health disparities seen with this chronic disease state.

She says people who are African American, Hispanic or American Indian are at a higher risk for developing kidney failure due in part to high rates of diabetes and blood pressure in these communities, and access to care.

"We are really trying to target these opportunities — the free education, free program and free events that the national kidney foundation holds, specifically to communities of need," said Adams.

Topics of discussion will include:

-Patient and caregiver experience,

-Kidney transplant, donation and clinical trials.

-Diet, nutrition, insurance and finances.

It will be a hybrid event.

April 24 to 28 will be virtual from 6-7 p.m. Then, the in-person event will be on April 30 at the Holiday Inn South in Independence from 1-4 p.m.

All are welcome at the free event.

Register here.

