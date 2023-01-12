Remote work makes itself at home in many companies

CLEVELAND — This week, Disney CEO Bob Iger made headlines when he told employees, they'll soon be back in the office at least four days a week, according to an email CNBC obtained.

Other prominent CEOs have recently scaled back on pandemic-era remote work prompting many to wonder whether the golden age of remote work is over.

According to a staffing and hiring expert, the answer is no and data seems to back it up.

"Workers want the flexibility to really decide when and where they work," said Jill Turski, Robert Half regional director.

A recent survey by Robert Half found heading into the new year, close to 30% of people would look for a new job if their flexible workspace was taken away.

The pandemic has changed worker preferences, which Turski said appears to now be baked into the American work culture.

"Hybrid equals happy," she said. "That's what we're hearing. So, I think many workers would like to be fully work remote but are willing to compromise from a hybrid perspective."

Robert Half, with offices around the world, had a return-to-the-office discussion itself, including at the Cleveland location.

"We found it's truly a win-win where we have the opportunity to be together a couple days a week, working hybrid," Turski explained.

She said it gives them the collaboration and team building many CEOs are telling them they crave, and many employees too, like Garrick Sims.

"I love the flexibility to be able to be at home in your comfort zone, but sometimes it is good to get into the office and collab with people from our department but other lines of business as well," said the 31-year-old client solutions manager.

Not every business sector and person are productive with work-from-home, and for most jobs in our country it's not even an option.

However, for companies that can swing it, Turski says it'll help retain workers in a still-tight labor market, but the playing field must remain equal for workers in the office and at home.

"You have to promote equity in terms of training, learning, as well as advancement opportunities," said Turski.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.