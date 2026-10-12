Person rescued from Ohio farm silo after getting trapped in auger system

CARROLLTON, Ohio. — Multiple emergency agencies worked together to rescue a person trapped in an auger system at the top of a silo on a farm in Rose Township, according to the Carrollton Fire Department.

Fire officials said a Carroll County sheriff's deputy was among the first responders to arrive. The deputy reportedly climbed the silo and applied a tourniquet to help control the person's bleeding.

The Canton Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team provided additional assistance with ropes and rigging equipment.

Fire officials said personnel from multiple agencies worked together to free the person from the silo, provide medical care and lower the patient to emergency crews waiting on the ground.

A STAT MedEvac helicopter was initially called to transport the patient, with the Great Trail Fire District assisting in setting up a landing zone.

However, officials said conditions changed after the helicopter landed, preventing it from flying. Emergency crews instead arranged for ground transportation to a trauma center in Akron.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide an escort for the ambulance from U.S. Route 30 in Waco through Stark and Summit counties.

According to the fire department, the escort helped reduce transportation time while providing additional safety for the patient and emergency personnel.

Officials have not released the patient's identity or provided an update on their condition. The department asked the public to respect the patient and family's privacy while expressing hope for a full recovery.