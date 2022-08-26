Watch Now
Celebrate National Dog Day and adopt a furry friend for free

Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 26, 2022
CLEVELAND — Friday is National Dog Day in the United States and what better way to celebrate than to adopt a pet?

The Cleveland Animal Protective League in partnership with NBC and Telemundo is participating in the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 27, adult dogs and cats will have waived adoption fees and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to $25.

“We currently have so many wonderful adoptable animals waiting for their new family to fall in love with them. Our wonderful Cleveland APL team is poised and ready to help adopters find their perfect match and Clear the Shelter during this one-day adoption promotion,” says Cleveland APL President Sharon Harvey.

Find more information on the Clear the Shelters adoption campaign and the Cleveland APL, here.

