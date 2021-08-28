Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 10-month-old guinea pig named Ted

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is searching for a home for a 10-month-old guinea pig named Ted.

Ted's unique color pattern, which features two different colored feet, make him truly stand out.

Cleveland APL said Ted loves snacking and taking naps in his little hut.

Those looking for a fun pet that doesn't require the work of being walked would do well with a guinea pig, Cleveland APL said.

To learn more about adopting Ted or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

