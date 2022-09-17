Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 2 cute kittens named Kevin and Keraun

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing two adorable kittens it has available for adoption.

These cute little balls of fluff are named Kevin and Keraun.

Right now, the APL is full and it is running a promotion with lower adoption fees. Through Sunday, adoption fees are $8 for small mammals, $18 for adult cats and $28 for adult dogs.

To learn more about adopting Kevin, Keraun, or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.