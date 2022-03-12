Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 2 'Werewolf Skinny Pigs' named Scabbers and Kreacher

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is not just one but two cute and cuddly critters named Scabbers and Kreacher.

The duo are a bonded pair of male guinea pigs that are a special, nearly hairless breed known as "skinny pigs."

Cleveland APL

"They don't look like your typical guinea pig because they are a special breed of guinea pig called a skinny pig. Skinny pigs are an almost hairless breed that can have hair on their muzzles, feet, and legs. When they do have hair on them, these pigs are often nicknamed Werewolf Skinny Pigs!" said the Cleveland APL.

Both are looking for a good home where they can remain together.

"If you were interested in adopting a small mammal but wanted to start smaller, guinea pigs are the perfect friend for you! They are a lower maintenance than rabbits or ferrets and they are very social animals! They love the company of one another but even enjoy being around humans!" the Cleveland APL said.

To learn more about adopting Scabbers and Kreacher or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. Masks are required and you will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

