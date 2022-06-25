Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 7-year-old Chihuahua mix named Gunnar

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a Gunnar, 7-year-old Chihuahua mix, who is well trained, playful and good with other animals.

The APL said that Gunnar "loves playing with mini tennis balls. He knows sit, stay and speak and he is also house trained and crate trained. His former family reported that he lived with a cat and dog and did well with them. This happy little dog is a real charmer!"

Right now, the APL is at critical capacity due to the heat.

"That means we need to find wonderful, loving homes for the dogs in our care now as quickly as possible,"

Through the end of day Saturday, adoption fees for dogs are waived for its "Free Fur All" promotion. Adoption fees normally cost $125. Licensing fees still apply.

"We have so many amazing dogs who are looking for their forever homes at the Cleveland APL, and some of them have been with us for a while. Even though it’s a Free Fur All, our normal adoption process will be in place and team remains dedicated to finding wonderful families for every animal that’s available for adoption," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Gunnar or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

