Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 7-year-old kitty named Squints

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is searching for a home for a lovable cat named Squints.

Squints is a 7-year-old male who was brought to the shelter in October.

After evaluating Squints, the shelter learned he had a condition where his eyelids turned inward, casing his lashes to rub on his eye and become uncomfortable. Vets worked to repair Squints' eyelids and he healed up wonderfully, the shelter said.

Cleveland APL said that Squints is a very affectionate and trusting cat and once you give him a few head scratches, he'll be rolling around on his back waiting for more love and attention.

Squints loves a good cat nap in a cozy bed and will chirp when he's ready for some attention.

The shelter described Squints as a soft and mellow cat in need of a loving home.

To learn more about adopting Squints or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

