CLEVELAND — Sabbath is the Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend. He's 15 years old and diabetic. The shelter is looking for someone to care and provide a furever home for his remaining years.

"If you're looking for a little a rock and roll in your life, Sabbath is your guy! When Sabbath came to us back in April he was a little nervous but has quickly settled in. This 15-year-old fella likes to be a little more independent but is very friendly and can't turn down a good chin scratch," the APL said.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 15-year-old black cat named Sabbath

Sabbath is a big fella that will require some extra care.

"At 16 pounds, Sabbath has won the 'Dog Sized Cat Award' here at the shelter. Because Sabbath was diagnosed with diabetes, he will require daily insulin shots. This laid-back guy is looking for a relaxing home with someone who will look past his diabetes and let him happily live out the rest of his life," the APL said.

If you'd like to make an appointment to meet Sabbath, click here and fill out an adoption survey.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.