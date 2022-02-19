Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 3-year-old pup named Papa

THE CLEVELAND APL PET OF THE WEEKEND IS A PAPA, a wonderful 3-year-old dog that needs a loving home. — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a Papa, a wonderful 3-year-old dog that needs a loving home.

"This 3-year-old pup is quite the slam dunk and is eager to find his forever home. Papa has become a volunteer favorite and has gone on lots of fun field trips, but his favorite are definitely the long walks and hikes he goes on. He loves to explore! Papa loves jumping to catch treats and playing with lots of toys, especially squeaky toys. Papa is an energetic and happy guy who is looking for his next adventure! If you want to be Papa's adventure buddy, stop in to the Cleveland APL to meet him today!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Papa or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. Masks are required and you will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

