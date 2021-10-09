Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 4-year-old kitty named Anna

CLEVELAND — Anna is a 4-year-old cat at the Cleveland APL in need of a home and a family who can provide her with a bit of extra care—she has diabetes and requires insulin shots twice a day for the rest of her life.

She's been at the APL since March and is now one of its longest feline residents.

"Anna is a champ at taking her injections and with a little bit of wet food, she doesn't seem to notice! She is a very cuddly and affectionate cat that loves to get chin scratches and head pets. Once she gets a bit of attention, Anna is a purr machine! She will let you know just how much she loves you," the APL said.

Right now, the APL has a promotion going on called Meow Mondays. Kittens under 5 months old are $50 and cats over 5 months old are $25 on Mondays.

CLICK HERE for more information about Anna. CLICK HERE for an adoption survey to bring her home.

