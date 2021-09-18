Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 5-year-old dog named Niko

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for a home for a 5-year-old dog named Niko. He's a bit shy but loves to snuggle once he gets to know you.

Niko likes to go for walks and knows some basic commands like sit, paw and stay.

"This 5-year-old pup loves to play and gets very excited to play with his toys. Niko has been described as a very sweet boy who just wants to be loved," the APL said.

CLICK HERE to fill out Niko's adoption survey.

