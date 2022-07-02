Watch Now
NewsPet of the Weekend

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 5-year-old retriever mix named Oreo

Cleveland APL
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 10:56:51-04

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing Oreo, a 5-year-old retriever mix who needs a family to call his own.

Oreo knows some basic commands like "sit" and "down." He's used to living with a teenager and liked to hang out with them and their friends.

"This big man is just a happy dude!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Oreo or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

