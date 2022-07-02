Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 5-year-old retriever mix named Oreo

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing Oreo, a 5-year-old retriever mix who needs a family to call his own.

Oreo knows some basic commands like "sit" and "down." He's used to living with a teenager and liked to hang out with them and their friends.

"This big man is just a happy dude!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Oreo or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.