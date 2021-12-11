Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A coonhound named Jumparoo

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is an energetic coonhound named Jumparoo that is need of a loving home.

"Jumparoo is looking for a special home that has plenty of space for him to get out all of his coonhound energy! This energetic fella spent some time recovering in a loving foster home after it was discovered he had a broken paw. In his foster home Jumparoo was noted to be very playful and love walks and car rides," the APL said. "In typical hound fashion, he is also very vocal and will tell you all about his feelings with no regard for noise level. Since being back at the APL, Jumparoo has gone on a prescription food which has helped him to gain some weight. While he has spent some time living in the city, Jumparoo is ready to make his way back to his country roots!"

Walk-in hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. It's open noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments are no longer needed. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and bring a valid ID if they plan on adopting that day, the APL said.

The APL is running a promotion until Dec. 24:

Adult dog adoption fees are $21, which includes a county license if you are in Cuyahoga county.

Cats over 5 months are $25 and kittens 5 months and under are $50.



To learn more about adopting Jumparoo or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

