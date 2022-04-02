Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A cuddly cat named Tandy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for a home for an affectionate 2-year-old cat named Tandy who is recovering from a wound on his neck.

"Our clinic department worked hard to treat Tandy's wound, keeping it clean and bandaged and also giving him laser treatments to help the healing process. In the short while he's been here, Tandy's wound has healed up beautifully! Despite what he has been through, Tandy is a friendly and mellow kitty. He likes enjoying a nice wet food snack and will happily headbutt you as a way of saying 'thanks!' for all the attention. Tandy is looking for a cozy home where he can get all the pets and playtime a cat can dream of!" the APL said.

Right now, the APL has a cat adoption program going on called Meow Mondays.

"All day on Mondays we are offering discounted cat and kitten adoption fees! Kittens under 5 months are $50 and any cats over 5 months are $25," the APL said.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. You will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

