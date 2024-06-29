Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A gentle giant named Duke

The Cleveland APL is showcasing a 6-year-old, 145-pound dog this weekend named Duke.

"Duke is the definition of a gentle giant. He’s a 6-year-old retriever/lab/mastiff mix and 145 pounds of pure good boy," The APL said. "His stunning silver coat and soulful eyes will make him a truly unique and beautiful companion. This hunky guy is a social butterfly who loves meeting new people and making new canine friends.

"Duke is very playful and enjoys fetch, trips to the park, and any adventure he can go on with his people."

The APL said Duke is very well-mannered and potty trained.

His adoption fees have been sponsored to help him find his forever home.

"If Duke sounds like the perfectly large match you have been looking for, come on into the Cleveland APL to meet him! You will always have a loyal friend around with Duke by your side," the APL said.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in adopting Duke.