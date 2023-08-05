Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A pup named Love

This 2-month-old cutie needs a furever home. Her name is Love, and she's available to adopt at the Cleveland APL.

She came to the shelter about a week ago and was treated for parvo. She's feeling much better now and is ready to go home with a new family.

"If you are looking to add a lot of love and puppy fun to your life, Love may be the one for you," the APL said.

Right now, through Aug. 7, adoption fees are being waived, so it's the purrfect time to bring home a cat, bunny, Guinea pig or even turtle or duck.

CLICK HERE for more information

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.