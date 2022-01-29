Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Adorable 1-year-old cat named Shuri

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for a home for a cuddly cat named Shuri who needs some extra love.

Shuri has progressive FeLV, which means she needs to be the only cat in your home or go to a home with other FeLV+ cats, the APL said.

"FeLV cannot be transmitted to other species or humans, and while it cannot be reversed or treated, many cats with progressive FeLV still have lots of life left in them! Shuri is definitely one of these cats! This beautiful 1-year-old kitty is playful, snuggly, and all around a great catch. If you're interested in giving this sweet girl the special home she needs, stop down to the APL and for her by name to meet her," the APL said.

Shuri is a sweet cat who needs a new family to call her own. To learn more about adopting Shuri or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

