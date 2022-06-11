Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: An adorable English bulldog mix named Miss Piggy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a 6-year-old English bulldog named Miss Piggy.

She just arrived at the APL and underwent treatment for heartworm after being found as a stray.

To learn more about adopting Miss Piggy or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

