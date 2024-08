The Cleveland APL is showcasing a 2-month-old hound mix named Niko, whose sweet little face will surely capture your heart.

The APL said Niko is a 10-pound hound mix who has been available since Aug. 26 and is ready for his forever home.

Niko's adoption fee is $250 plus a $21 dog license if the adopter resides in Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland APL

If those puppy eyes have you hooked, click here for more information.