CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a new snuggle buddy, look no further than Karen the cat. She's the Cleveland APL's Pet of the Weekend.

"Karen is a 1 year old kitty who knows what she wants! When she wants attention, she is glued to your side and won’t leave you alone for a second. When she’s had enough, she will be sure to let you know with a firm smack. Karen has been hanging out in an office in our clinic, where she has proven to be quite a smart kitty! She has learned how the office door handle works and has let herself out of the office a few times! Karen struts her stuff around the APL Clinic like she owns the place, waving her beautiful fluffy tail in the air as she goes. This beautiful girl is smart, affectionate, and a bit mischievous and looking for a loving home to call her own," the APL said.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: An affectionate cat named Karen

To learn more about adopting Karen or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. You will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

