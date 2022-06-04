Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: An older pit bull mix named Chocolate

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a sweet girl named Chocolate as the Pet of the Weekend.

The APL said Chocolate is "as sweet as her name." She's had a bit of a rough patch lately but is now doing very well.

"She came in needing a large mass removed, and she is officially cancer free! She has lived with dogs and kids before and got along with both. If you are looking for a lovely lady that is a loyal companion, she is your girl," the APL said.

Cleveland APL

And today only, adoption fees for cats and dogs are "waived due to a generous donation from the Ganley Auto Group," according to the APL.

"All adopters in Cuyahoga County must purchase a county dog license for $21. Kittens are reduced to $50. The APL is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Chocolate or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

