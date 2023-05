This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable dog named Bubby.

Bubby ended up in the shelter after his owner was unable to keep him due to housing.

According to the shelter, Bubby does well around kids and other dogs.

To learn more about Bubby and any other animal at the shelter, click here.

The shelter will also be hosting an event for Mother's Day Weekend and will be waiving the adoption fees for adult dogs.