Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Capellini, a 3-year-old pup who loves adventure

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL is looking for a home for a 3-year-old dog named Capellini.

"This handsome fella is a volunteer (and staff) favorite and has gone on a number of fun fieldtrips. Earlier this week Capellini got to go on an overnight fieldtrip and loved it! He was noted to be very relaxed being in a real bed and curled up for a nice long nap. While he is a dog that enjoys his sleep, he also loves to go for a walk! Going to and from all of his fun adventures, he was noted to be a perfect passenger in the car. This guy is full of personality and is looking for a home where he can sit on the porch and watch the world go by," the APL said.

CLICK HERE for more info about Capellini.

To learn more about adopting Capellini or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

