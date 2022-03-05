Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Liddy Belle, a senior pup who needs someone to cuddle

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a pup who needs some extra care and love. Liddy Belle is a senior dog who requires medication for hip and elbow pain and a family who she can call her own.

"This sweet senior lady is looking for a loving home to retire to. Liddy Belle suffered an injury to her elbow and hip during her life and is now she's on a pain-reliever and joint supplement that she will need for life," the APL said. "But, with the help of these medications, this sweet dog is looking forward to a wonderful life with her dream family. While she enjoys getting some fresh air and basking in the sun, Liddy Belle's favorite thing to do is snuggle up. This cuddle bug will happily lean up again whatever human she can find looking for some scratches. She loves scratches so much she may just fall asleep sitting up and give you a big cheesy grin."

To learn more about adopting Liddy Belle or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. Masks are required and you will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

