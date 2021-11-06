CLEVELAND APL Pet of the Weekend: Moo Moo the cat

CLEVELAND — Moo Moo is a 2-year-old cat in need of a loving home.

He recently came back to the Cleveland APL and was a bit nervous. The APL put him in a office to let him adjust, and he quickly settled in and become quite affectionate.

"He loves to stand on his back legs and grab at your hands to get his treats! Moo Moo also loves to play with wand toys and roll around in catnip," the APL said.

Right now, Moo Moo is at the affGato Cat Cafe that is down the road from the APL. The cat cafe is home to several felines that are waiting to be adopted.

"If you love cats and coffee, cat lounge reservations can be made at affogatocatcafe.com," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Moo Moo or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

