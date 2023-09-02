Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Pugsley the pittie

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Week is a cute little pit bull named Pugsley.

This 8-year-old velvet hippo only has one eye and needs a loving family to take her in.

"She is a big sweetie pie who loves people and especially taking selfies! This gal is down for anything from walks to car rides, as long as there are snuggles somewhere in between. She’s very laid-back and enjoys body scratches, gentle play time, and being close to you. She has lived with other dogs and would enjoy the companionship of a doggy friend. If you would like to add a sweet, gentle lady to your family, look no further than this perfect lady," the APL said.

Pugsley's adoption fee is $125. CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.