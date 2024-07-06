Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Raven, a 2-year-old dog who loves to love

The Cleveland APL is showcasing a 2-year-old pitbull and shar-pei mix this weekend named Raven.

In April, a man took Raven in from an abusive household, but only after a few days in his care she went into labor, the APL said.

Not knowing what to do, he brought Raven and her babies into the APL, and she was able to go into a foster home with her puppies.

"Despite everything she had been though in such a short period of time, Raven proved to be a sweet and gentle love-bug," the APL said. "She was such a devoted and loving mama dog, but now it is time for her to live the care free life she deserves."

Raven is described as happy, playful and loving. The APL said she enjoys playing with her puppies and her foster brother.

From July 5-7, the APL is having a reduced adoption fee weekend. During this time, all adult animals are $20 and kittens are $50.

"She is smart and loving and seems to have never met a stranger," the APL said. "If you are looking to bring a happy-go-lucky pup into your home, please consider Raven!"

Click here if you are interested in adopting Raven.