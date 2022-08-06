Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has.

"Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.

According to the APL, Rummi has bilateral elbow dysplasia.

"After consulting with specialists, they recommended conservative management and assessing the condition as he grows. He is doing well now but we are unclear how his condition will be when as he grows. Because he is a happy, otherwise healthy puppy, we want to give him a chance in a happy loving home. Despite all that this poor little guy has been through he is just at perfect little puppy and acts just like a puppy should! Just wait! You’ll love him!!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Rummior any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

